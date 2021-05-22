 Skip to main content
Charlotte Anne Misner
Charlotte Anne Misner

Charlotte Anne Misner, 85, formerly of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Feb. 23, at her home with family by her side. Memorial Services to celebrate Charlotte's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Heights Family Funeral Home with a reception to follow. A full obit is available online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

