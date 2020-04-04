Charlotte J. (Sweetser) Anderson
Charlotte Anderson, 98, of Billings passed away on April 1, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Forsyth on August 22, 1921.

She is survived by her two children Gary Anderson (Paula) Spokane and Charlene Seder (Ron) Billings; two granddaughters, Erin Anderson & Natalie Anderson (Spokane) and her sister Alberta Sherrow (Bellevue, Washingto). Charlotte was a woman of great faith and we rejoice for her new life in heaven with Jesus Christ.

