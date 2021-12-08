Charlotte Jean (Jensen) Dolezal, 61 of Billings, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on Dec. 4, 2021. Charlotte was a devoted mother, aunt, and sister. Charlotte was born on August 20, 1960 to Judy and Francis “Bud” Jensen in Billings. The family moved to Hardin where she graduated from high school in 1978, later graduating from Eastern Montana College.

Charlotte married Arthur Van Dolezal in 1984. The couple had five children together. As a military spouse, Charlotte lived in every corner of the country. Charlotte chose to stay home with her young children and then later worked in bookkeeping and government administration. She volunteered many hours leading Cub Scout and Girl Scout troops. Charlotte was a talented writer and avid cross-stitcher, and also enjoyed old movies and spending time with her cats and dog, Bella.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her mother; stepmother Donna Johnson-Jensen; and daughter Chelsea.