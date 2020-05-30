Charlotte Mae Morton of Billings passed away at St. John's Lutheran Home on May 26th, 2020. She is survived by brother, George Morton and sister, Lorraine Morton, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
After graduating from the Cadet Nurse Corps in WWII, she was head nurse of the medical floor at St. Vincent Hospital for five years, worked at the Billings Clinic for 20 years as Dr. Wells' scrub nurse and office nurse, then went to a V.A. hospital in Columbia, Missouri, as a charge nurse for 18 years. She was very active in the district, state, and V.A. organizations and traveled in many countries (eleven in Europe, the Holy Land, Orient and most of the U.S.)
After retirement she owned a home on Lake Elmo and cared for family members until she needed care and went to St. John's Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Shepherd Cemetery.
