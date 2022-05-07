 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlotte Pauline (Baker) Roberts

Charlotte Pauline (Baker) Roberts of Burien, WA passed away peacefully on March 19 at the age of 93. She was born November 3, 1928 in Glendive, MT to Charles Walton and Ouida Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed. Charlotte was a beloved family member who will be dearly missed.

Please visit www.americanmemorial.org to learn more about her life and sign the guest book.

