Charlotte Ploehn

Charlotte was born Nov. 14, 1935 to Arvid and Gwendolyn Johnson in Detroit Lakes Minn. After graduating from high school she married the love of her life, Robert Ploehn on Nov. 9, 1954. From this union 5 children were born. Bob and Char moved to Billings in 1967, where they raised their family and lived the rest of their lives. Char's greatest love was for her family, she enjoyed family gatherings more than anything else. Char loved to cook for the clan and make Christmas goodies for everyone.