 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlotte Ploehn

  • 0
Charlotte Ploehn

Our mother went to join our father on November 22. She thought it fitting to spend Thanksgiving with our dad.

Charlotte was born Nov. 14, 1935 to Arvid and Gwendolyn Johnson in Detroit Lakes Minn. After graduating from high school she married the love of her life, Robert Ploehn on Nov. 9, 1954. From this union 5 children were born. Bob and Char moved to Billings in 1967, where they raised their family and lived the rest of their lives. Char's greatest love was for her family, she enjoyed family gatherings more than anything else. Char loved to cook for the clan and make Christmas goodies for everyone.

Char is preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents and brothers Guy and Arvid Jr.

She is survived by her brother Rod Johnson, sister Jacqueline Johnson and her 5 children; Kevin Ploehn (Carolee), Brenda Lehman (Paul), Twyla Best (Tom Madden), Marlys Boyer (Floyd), Charlene Puckett (Rick), 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Charlotte will be forever remembered in our hearts.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News