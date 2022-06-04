Charlotte Wilson

Charlotte Irlene Adams was born April 24, 1934, in Bigelow, Missouri to parents Wilma and Bill Adams. She joined a sister Lucille. Later she was joined by sisters Maxine and Donna.

Mom lived with her parents until 1951 at which time she met and later married Lester Wilson on July 13, 1951. They were married 58 years. Mom graduated high school from Midwest, WY, while she was married to Dad. They lived in Edgerton, WY, only one mile from Midwest, while Dad worked in the oil field.

To this union, three daughters and one son were born, Connie in 1953, Bonnie in 1954, Coleen in 1955 and finally a son, Thomas in 1956. Mom and Dad lived in Edgerton until 1961 when Dad's work transferred him to New Town, ND. He worked for Amoco Oil at this time. Mom was a stay at home wife and mother. She was a good cook and baker. She fried a lot of fish as Dad was an avid fisherman. He fished at Lake Sakakawea and caught a lot of Northern Pike. In 1963, the family moved to Melstone, MT, until June 1969.

Mom embroidered, crocheted, knitted, and made the most beautiful quilts and Afghans, which she gave to family and friends. She loved going to the fair and riding on the tilt-a-whirl. She also liked to slide down any slide she could find. Mother and Dad celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2001. Dad passed away Dec. 27, 2009. Mom continued to live in her home until she wasn't able to. She then moved to Valley Health Center and Rehab. She lived there for a while and then moved to High Gate Senior Living. When she could no longer live there, the decision was to move her to Whitefish, MT, to Genesis nursing home which was named Whitefish Care and Rehab. She made many friend there and loved to play Yahtzee, marbles and bingo.

Mother entered Logan Health in Whitefish on May 5, 2022 and passed away on May 14, 2022.

Mother will be sorely missed by everyone she knew.

Charlotte is survived by four children: Connie Bergeron, Bonnie Tuttle (Rick), Coleen DeBaldo (Michael) and Thomas Wilson (Patty); Sister, Maxine; numerous nieces and nephews; She had 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents: Wilma and Bill Adams; her husband, Lester Wilson; father-in-law, Orville Wilson; sisters: Lucille Skinner, Donna Hull, son-in-law, Ken Bergeron; and her grandson, Matthew Hutchins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Cremation and Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings, MT, Pastor Daniel Robertson officiating.

There will be no luncheon provided, everyone will be on their own.

Burial will take place at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave. in Billings, MT.