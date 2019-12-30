{{featured_button_text}}

In the early afternoon on Christmas day, Cheerl A. James passed away peacefully. She was born Nov. 11, 1947, to William and Patricia Hahn and later at the age of five blessed Carl and Maryann Haupt as their daughter too. Cheerl married Edward James on March 5, 1963.

She is survived by her husband Edward; children Bradley (Brenda), Laurie, Theresa Rusnock (Dave) and Shawn (Michele); sister Sheril Groves; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings John Haupt, Daniel Hahn, Steven Hahn, Thomas Hahn, Janet Cobbley, Laura Hahn and Wendy Hahn; and two grandchildren, Akaiah and Ricky James. For full obituary, please see www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

