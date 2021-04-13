 Skip to main content
Cheri Sue Dinius
Cheri Sue Dinius born Oct. 28, 1961. She is survived by love of her life Rodney Hill three sons Justin, Raymond & Joshua, two sisters Debbie & Merri & six grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be Sunday April 18, 2021 at Big Horn Resort at 2 p.m.

