Cherry Crawford, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on August 24, after suffering longtime health issues. Cherry was born in Monroe, Louisiana on January 29, 1954, the youngest child born to Willie Mae and William Crawford. She spent her childhood and young adult years in central Louisiana and Atlanta before relocating to Montana in the early 1980s.

Cherry was a wonderful and caring mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to laugh, and always had a loving smile for everyone she met. She was a fan of music, particularly 1960s & 70s Rock, and enjoyed sharing stories about the many great performers she saw over the years. She was very creative and a fantastic cook, she adored bringing people together with a good meal. Her family will forever miss her sweet, strong & courageous spirit in this world.

Cherry is survived by her 4 children: Jason McConnell, Andrew Cahalane (Jennifer Chalcraft), Leland Cahalane (Shay Legg) and Jessica Campos (Carlos Campos); 3 grandchildren: Ramona McConnell, Augustus McConnell and Calliope Campos; sister Joan White, brother James Crawford, and many nieces & nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, 3 sisters, and 4 brothers. A private celebration of life will be held for Cherry at a later time.