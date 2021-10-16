Cherye Lee Peterson

After graduation she took the courageous route of heroes by taking on the hardest jobs in life, being a mother, wife, and grandmother, and was successful. She loved to paint and became an amazing artist and interior decorator. She took after her mother and was an avid bowler. In her earlier years she was a regular volleyball player at the Billings YMCA. She always filled her home with plants which she took care of religiously.

Her grand kids loved her dearly. She was the kind of grandma who would slide down the stairs on cardboard, float the canals or sit down and watch a movie with them. She had a special love for little babies, little children and little animals. She would always stop to admire babies and tell their mother how beautiful her baby was.

When the Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated in Billings, she became a Temple worker and worked there for 16 years. She enjoyed the service she gave to those who came to the Temple and her association with all of those that she worked with there. She made many friends over those years. Throughout her life she held many positions of service in the Church.