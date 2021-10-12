Cherye Lee Peterson

In Idaho Falls, Idaho on Jan. 5, 1938 a beautiful perfect baby girl was born to Paul and Re Ella Dredge
She was soon joined by sister, DeeAnn, and brother, Kay Devier (predeceased). The family continued to live in Shelly and Idaho where Cherye lived an idyllic life and loved it as she played in the irrigation ditches, fields and grandmother's gardens. The second world war was raging and in the battle of Okinawa her life changed forever. Her father was killed but she always hoped he would come home.
Her mother shortly thereafter married Clarence Foster who was stationed in the area and the family moved to California. Not long after the move to California the family was joined by another sister, Brenda. Both sisters still live in California. She attended school in California and graduated from North Hollywood High. She earned some academic awards, applied to and was accepted at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She studied Art and received a BA Degree in fine arts. It was a time of boyfriends, dances, concerts, art exhibits, assemblies and picnics up the canyon.
At BYU she met Kenneth D. Peterson from Montana, they fell in love and were married for time and eternity in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have been married for more than (62) sixty-two years and have (7) seven wonderful children, Thais (predeceased), Colleen, Nicole, Lynette, Kasia, Jason (predeceased) and Kirk. She has 16 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Although she was basically a shy person, she has always been a fierce advocate and champion of her offspring. She knew when to reign them in and when to give them their freedom.
After graduation she took the courageous route of heroes by taking on the hardest jobs in life, being a mother, wife, and grandmother, and was successful. She loved to paint and became an amazing artist and interior decorator. She took after her mother and was an avid bowler. In her earlier years she was a regular volleyball player at the Billings YMCA. She always filled her home with plants which she took care of religiously.
Her grand kids loved her dearly. She was the kind of grandma who would slide down the stairs on cardboard, float the canals or sit down and watch a movie with them. She had a special love for little babies, little children and little animals. She would always stop to admire babies and tell their mother how beautiful her baby was.
When the Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated in Billings, she became a Temple worker and worked there for 16 years. She enjoyed the service she gave to those who came to the Temple and her association with all of those that she worked with there. She made many friends over those years. Throughout her life she held many positions of service in the Church.
This Spring (2021) she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She was cared for at home until the end. She said she wanted to die at home. She was taken care of until the care was beyond the ability of the persons at home and then she was taken to the hospital in Cut Bank on the 7th, of Oct. 2021 and passed away peacefully at 4 p.m. only hours later, that same day.
Funeral services in celebration of her life will be held Oct. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Billings at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints Monad Chapel 3595 Monad Rd., Billings, MT. A luncheon will be served following. Condolences to www.asperfh.com.
