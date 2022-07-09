Cheryl Ann (Rogenes) Safty, age 64 of Sachse, Texas, passed away December 13, 2021. She was born in Williston, North Dakota to Myron and Arlene (Tulberg) Rogenes. She went to school in Opheim, Medicine Lake, Flaxville, and graduated from Montana State in Bozeman.

Cheryl worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years and had retired from the City of Billings in December 2019. At that time, she relocated to Texas to be with her daughter and grandsons.

She enjoyed car racing, having bottle baby calves, gardening, baking and helping others. Cheryl rarely turned down a road trip or a farmers market! Special thanks to the amazing staff at Frontier Cancer Center in Billings, Montana, Methodist Cancer Center in Richardson, Texas, and Pathway Hospice in Richardson, Texas.

Survivors include her daughter Callie Safty of Sachse, Texas; grandsons Tyler and Trevor Vredenburgh of Sachse, Texas; brothers Dave (Cindy) Rogenes of Alexandria, Minnesota, and John (Becky) Rogenes of Larslan, Montana, and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Monday July 25th at 5 p.m. at Tinys Tavern 323 N 24th St Billings, Montana. Please come share memories with her family.