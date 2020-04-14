Cheryl Ann Syndergaard
Cheryl Ann Syndergaard went home to be with Jesus the morning of April 9, 2020, surrounded by her family, husband Kenneth, daughter Kennette (Stewart), son Shane (Sarah), and her five grandchildren Tess (Brandyn), Kenyon, Shaynee, Madison, and KJ.

Cheryl arrived in Powell, Wyo., on Nov. 26, 1943 and was raised by Elmer and Frances Kersting. She graduated in Powell where she met the love of her life Kenneth Syndergaard. They married in a quaint Chapel in the Teton Mountains.

When moving to Billings they owned and operated Ken's Interstate Service for 22 years. In 2005, they became full time ‘RVers' working 6 years in Yellowstone National Park and developing many treasured friendships. In 2012, they moved to Boise to be closer to family and spent their summers in McCall at the G7 RV Resort where Ken works.

Cheryl was diagnosed in 2019 with a rapidly progressive dementia. We are so grateful for Ken as he took phenomenal care of his wife of 55 years.

Cheryl lived for her grandkids and would do anything for her family and friends. She will truly be missed but there is comfort in knowing she has reunited with Steven (son) and three grand babies she never met.

A virtual Facebook service will be held Saturday April 18th from 5-7 p.m. titled Cheryl Ann Syndergaard Virtual Service.

Remembrances may be left for Cheryl's family on her web page at www.Accentfuneral.com

