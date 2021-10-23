 Skip to main content
Cheryl S. Grantham
Cheryl S. Grantham, 74, of Billings passed away on Sept. 18, 2021 at her home. A Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at Billings Vineyard Church, 1413 Rosebud Ln, in Lockwood, MT. To view Cheryl's Tribute Page and full obituary, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

