Chester David Brown, born April 8, 1951, of Lavina, Montana, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Jan. 22, 2021 from heart failure.
He was preceded in death by parents, Chester E. Brown, Viola Brown, and sister Peggy Clark.
He is survived by his two brothers, Roger (Doris) Brown, Jerry (Mary) Brown, and sister Susan (Jeff) Parker, his four children, Stephen (Ashley) Brown, Cathleen Brown, Kristine (Adam) Platner and Randilyn (Murray) Porritt, many nieces and nephews, and 14 precious grandchildren.
Memorials may be given in his honor to Camp Lewtana in Lewistown, MT.
