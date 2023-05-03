Chip Crees went to be with the Lord, his Savior, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023 at the age of 68. Chip was born November 1, 1954 and raised in Simms and Augusta, Montana. He then attended college at Eastern Montana College, where he excelled in Football and Track. He married his late wife, Sharon and they soon welcomed their 2 children, Serene and Zachary. He lived most of his years in Billings, where he was a pioneer within the regional fitness industry, dedicating his life to helping others pursue personal health and fitness.

Chip loved God and also dedicated his life to ministry, including founding Billings Christian Singles, serving at the Hope Center, praying at Billings House of Prayer and traveling on mission trips to the Philippines with Faith Chapel in conjunction with the International Deaf Education Association (IDEA). It was on one such mission trip to the Philippines that a romantic bug bit Chip and he fell head over heels for his wife, Dianne. They were married on May 4, 2007 and blended their beautiful families together into one wonderful, crazy family.

Chip also loved people. He was always thinking of others before himself and could often be found in church, at his fitness store or on the racquetball court sharing his love and humor with everyone he encountered. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Crees, his sister Rheba Simpson, his father, Silas Ray Crees, his son Zachary Crees, his daughter-in-law, Kristin Crees, his grandkids and many family and friends who all miss him dearly. He now joins his first wife, Sharon, his mother Norma Jean, his brothers Ron and Leon, and his daughter, Serene, in Heaven.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., June 13 at Faith Chapel in Billings with a reception to follow. There will be a meal following, music and the opportunity to share memories of Chip at the reception.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you consider making contributions in his honor to the International Deaf Education Association (IDEA) in the Philippines at https://ideadeaf.org/.