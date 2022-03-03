Chris Cull, 75, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022 at St. Vincent's Healthcare in Billings, Montana. He was born on Jan. 3, 1947 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Chris met his first wife, DuAnne Diers, in 1965 and they were married in 1967. They had three children; Joey, Jamie, and Brandon. Chris graduated from New Mexico State University in 1976 and the family moved that same year to Colstrip, Montana, where Chris accepted a position as the soil and reclamation specialist for Western Energy Company. In 1980, he moved to Billings. In 1998 he met his second wife, Paula Porter and they were married on Feb. 5, 2000. Chris retired from his position as Safety Manager from COP Construction in 2012.

Chris is survived by his children, Joey Sheeley (Weegie) of Dayton, WY and Brandon Cull of Sheridan, Wyoming; his sisters Heidi Phelps (Steve) of Howardwick, Texas and Trudi Decker of Los Lunas, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Cull and Jean Morgan, and his daughter Jamie Cull.

The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate medical staff at St. Vincent's for Chris' care during his final month. Rest in peace, Dad. We love you and will miss you.