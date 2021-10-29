Mass of Christian burial for Chris Schafer, 72-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away at her home north of Buffalo early Friday morning, will be celebrated Monday Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson as Celebrant. A vigil service will be held and the Rosary recited Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Private family Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be at the funeral Home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Donations in Chris Schafer's memory may be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Foundation in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
Christine Schafer was born on Nov. 4, 1948 in Billings Montana to Jack and Bertha Brooks. She grew up and went to school in Billings Montana and graduated from Billings Central Catholic high school with the class of 1966. After high school she attended Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana. She worked as a special education teacher's aide for the Johnson County School District for twenty years until her retirement in 2010. She was married on November 9, 1968 in Billings Montana to George Schafer and they made their home in Buffalo Wyoming for the past 53 years.
Chris was a member of the local Beta Chapter, as well as a member of CCW. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Chris is survived by her husband George Schafer of Buffalo; one son Luke Schafer and his wife Sheila, of Gillette, Wyoming; daughters Jami Miller and her husband, Richard of Laramie, Wyoming, Stacey Springer and her husband Ryan of Bozeman, Montana, Sarah Lund, and her husband Clint of Bellingham, Washington; and a special friend Derek Murphree and his wife Tara of Los Gatos, California; along with twelve grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Jim and Tim.
