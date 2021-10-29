Mass of Christian burial for Chris Schafer, 72-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away at her home north of Buffalo early Friday morning, will be celebrated Monday Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson as Celebrant. A vigil service will be held and the Rosary recited Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Private family Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be at the funeral Home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Donations in Chris Schafer's memory may be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Foundation in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com