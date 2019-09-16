Christena Weeks was called home to Heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Christena, known as Aunt Chris to many, was born on a farm in Omsted County, Minnesota, on February 5, 1926. Her mother introduced her to Jesus Christ at the age of eight.
After high school Chris graduated from Calvary Bible College. She served in Mali Republic, West Africa, for 35 years before retiring in Billings.
Memorial service will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel.
