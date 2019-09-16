{{featured_button_text}}

Christena Weeks was called home to Heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Christena, known as Aunt Chris to many, was born on a farm in Omsted County, Minnesota, on February 5, 1926.  Her mother introduced her to Jesus Christ at the age of eight.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

After high school Chris graduated from Calvary Bible College.  She served in Mali Republic, West Africa, for 35 years before retiring in Billings.

Memorial service will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Christena Weeks, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 19
Service
Thursday, September 19, 2019
10:00AM
Smith West Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT 59102
Order flowers for Christena's Service
Guaranteed delivery before Christena's Service begins.

Tags

Load entries