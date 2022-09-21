Former Billings resident Christi R. (Bourne) Papke, 64, died at her home in Mandan ND on July 29.
Christi was born in Billings on June 23, 1958, the daughter of James H. Bourne Sr. and Betty L. Gram Bourne. Christi attended schools in Billings graduating from West High School in 1976. She studied accounting and business administration at Eastern Montana College.
Survivors include her sister Serina Olson of Billings, brother Brad Bourne of Denver CO, and her brother and sister-in-law Tom and Kris Bourne of Grand Junction CO.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck ND. Full obituary can be viewed at https:/bismarckfuneralhome.com
