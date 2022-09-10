June 1, 1936, Chris and Nell (Davis) and big sister Mary Lou welcomed a baby boy Christian Max Carstens into the family. To his Nanna he was Christy Max and to family and friends Bud. Although not known at the time and because of a full life, Bud would have many names.

He grew up in Absarokee and enjoyed friends and activities, graduating in1954. After a semester at MSU, he joined the Army and served in Germany. One of Bud's best friends was John Marcus and many years later, little sister Marlene had grown up. They married September 18, 1960.

Chris enrolled at Eastern (MSU-B) and graduated in 1962. After that he enrolled in graduate studies at UM for a year and was accepted at St.Louis University School of Dentistry graduating June, 1967. Chris M Carstens DDS briefly joined a practice in Longmont CO but MT kept calling. In 1968 they returned to Billings and Chris started his dental practice. The dedicated staff became like family and remain so to this day. The patients appreciated his professional care and personal attention and generations came to the office.

Nieces and nephews were added to his family and he became Uncle Bud. Over the years so much love and admiration flowed freely between them.

The name that meant the most was when Chad and Michelle came into his life and he became Daddy. As the family grew he became G'pa MT and years later proudly Great G'pa MT.

Chris was forever grateful for his years in MT hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends.

A car accident in 2020, a fall and Covid changed his life and for the last two and half years he was fighting to get back to the life and times he had before. On Sunday September 4th due to a fall and traumatic brain injury, he passed away. He was loved by all and will be missed, more that words can say.

Graveside service will be September 17, at 11 a.m. at the Rosebud Cemetery near Absarokee followed by a celebration of life at Immanuel Lutheran Church.