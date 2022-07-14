Christina Beth Sanderson Wiser was born May 13, 1963 and died after over two years fighting brain cancer July 12 with family by her side. The staff at Riverstone Hospice Home treated her with love and care and the family thanks them.
Christina was an amazing hotel general manager who cared deeply for her staff and fellow hoteliers. She had a song in her heart every day and a voice to match. She loved singing but loved her family, especially her grandkids even more.
Christina is survived by her husband, Steve; sons: Zach and Brendan; parents: Hank and Patsy; sisters: Robin, Melody and Sue; and brother, Kelly; plus amazing aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews. Memorial service takes place Thursday, July 21 at 3 p.m. at Word of Life Church, 1737 King Ave., West.
