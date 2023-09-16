Christina Dawn Laroque "Chrissy" 39 years of age passed from this life on May 31, 2023. Christina was born on January 30, 1984, to Laura Lynn Bordner and Terry Laroque. Christina had a laugh that was infectious and was always one to show kindness to others. She will be remembered by many.

Christina will leave her footprint in this world with the births of her seven children and in the memories that will live on with her friends and family. Christina is survived by her Father, Terry Laroque, Daughter Lilly Lynn Laroque, Brother Kain Bordner, Grandmother Lanor Bordner and her dearest friend "Summer".

-"On Wings of Happiness, Fly My Little Goose"