× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christine Ann Lindstrand was born in Great Falls on June 10, 1951. She loved horses and kittens especially, but all animals her whole life. In her early years, she owned, raced and showed horses.

Christine graduated from Eastern Montana College with a degree in accounting, later on specializing with estates. Chris became a level 2 Master Gardener and grew her orchids, plants and beautiful gardens, a testament to her love of plants, along with feeding the birds and squirrels.

All who knew Chris loved her quiet grace and sense of humor.

Christine sadly lost her battle with cancer on June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Ken, and leaves behind her mother Frances of Great Falls; her brother, Dave (Alene) of Spokane, Washington; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

At Chris's request, there will be no public service. Any donations in Chris's memory can be made to RiverStone Hospice, 2230 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102; or Yellowstone County Animal Shelter, 1735 Monad Road, Billings, MT 59101.

The family would like to especially thank RiverStone Hospice for their extraordinary care of Chris.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christine Lindstrand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.