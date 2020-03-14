Christine Lynn Carlstrom, 63, of Billings, went to be with our Lord on March 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Nov. 19, 1956, in Fairfield, California, to Robert and Patricia Mauthe. Christy graduated from Powell High School in 1975 and Northwest College (Powell) in 1994 (photography), receiving the outstanding adult student award. She was married to Ray Gimmeson of Powell from 1975-2003, had sons Jason and Michael, and helped run Gimmeson Farms. Christy married Mark Carlstrom of Billings on Feb. 9, 2013.

Christy was a positive and generous person, greeting everyone with a sweet smile. She embodied unconditional love, always going above and beyond to help others. Her infectious positive energy never faltered, and she was able to inspire those around her through her kind, loving presence.

Christy volunteered with the Jaycees, Ski Patrol, Relay for Life, and at church, was an EMT and certified scuba diver, and helped Mark with grounds work at Clydehurst Christian Ranch. Her photo of wild Wyoming stallions won honorable mention in a National Geographic photography contest. She loved her own horses, horse and bike riding, alpine skiing, hiking, photography, collie Spencer, Bible studies, and family and friends.