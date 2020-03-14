Christine Lynn Carlstrom, 63, of Billings, went to be with our Lord on March 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Nov. 19, 1956, in Fairfield, California, to Robert and Patricia Mauthe. Christy graduated from Powell High School in 1975 and Northwest College (Powell) in 1994 (photography), receiving the outstanding adult student award. She was married to Ray Gimmeson of Powell from 1975-2003, had sons Jason and Michael, and helped run Gimmeson Farms. Christy married Mark Carlstrom of Billings on Feb. 9, 2013.
Christy was a positive and generous person, greeting everyone with a sweet smile. She embodied unconditional love, always going above and beyond to help others. Her infectious positive energy never faltered, and she was able to inspire those around her through her kind, loving presence.
You have free articles remaining.
Christy volunteered with the Jaycees, Ski Patrol, Relay for Life, and at church, was an EMT and certified scuba diver, and helped Mark with grounds work at Clydehurst Christian Ranch. Her photo of wild Wyoming stallions won honorable mention in a National Geographic photography contest. She loved her own horses, horse and bike riding, alpine skiing, hiking, photography, collie Spencer, Bible studies, and family and friends.
Christy had an admirable work ethic, applying it as a dental assistant in Powell, photography manager at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody, Patient Access Specialist with Billings Clinic in Cody, and a lab tech at Vitalant blood services in Billings.
Survivors include her husband Mark; stepchildren Whitney Burke-Billings and Morgan Carlstrom and Seth Carlstrom of Bozeman; brothers William (Debbie) Mauthe of Buckeye, Arizona, Mark (Janet) Mauthe of Renton, Washington, Todd (Kim) Mauthe of Powell, Wyoming, and Gary Mauthe of Billings; and sons Jason (Jessica) Gimmeson of Powell, Wyoming, and Michael (Taylor) Gimmeson of Wapiti, Wyoming. She loved her grandchildren and spent numerous hours playing with and taking photos of Sylvan, Ske, Aya, Ryan, Ayden, and Blayne. Christy was a faithful, supportive, and loving friend. We will miss her, until that day.
Join us for Christy's memorial service on Friday, March 20, 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Rd, Billings.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.