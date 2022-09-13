Christine Pendill Mathis, 58, passed away unexpectedly August 30, in Newport News. She was born and raised in Billings, MT. Christine studied Political Science at Carroll College (MT), and earned a Master of Public Administration from Shippensburg University (PA).

Christine was employed in the public relations field, working directly for Tommy Hilfiger and numerous Fortune 500 companies. She developed a passion for genealogy, earning a Certificate of Genealogical Research from Boston University, and continued studies at the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (GRIP). As a genealogist she did research for clients, and performed multiple "Acts of Genealogical Kindness" for friends. In Montana she met U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Jeff Mathis III, who followed her to New York and convinced her to marry in 1991. She accompanied the eventual Major General (MG) Mathis III, U.S. Army, on worldwide postings and assignments while raising their daughter Cecily and son Declan. Christine thrived as a military spouse and went on to form an international non-profit organization supporting military children of deployed parents. She donated her time and money freely to multiple civic organizations.

In recent years, her generous and selfless nature saw her involved with various military support organizations including Gold Star Families, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), "wear blue run to remember," and research for the humanitarian airlift of "at-risk" Afghans. She served on the leadership team that successfully lobbied Congress to pass a bill repealing the Government's "Military Widow's Tax." Her efforts directly increase survivor benefit payments to hundreds of thousands of military widows. Christine was a member of the Virginia Peninsula Chapter of the Military Officer's Association of America (MOAA). "Team Mathis," as she lovingly called her family, settled in Hampton Roads following Jeff's retirement. Christine was preceded in death by her husband Jeff, mother Mary Goble, and stepfather Frank Goble.

She is survived by her daughter Cecily of Cleveland, OH, son Declan of Newport News, VA, her father Gordon Pendill of Billings, MT, her sister Lori (John Emmett), and nephews Sean and Nolan Emmett of Mechanicsville, VA. Christine is also survived by a Golden Retriever, Thatcher, and two rescue cats, Sigurd and Cim.

A mass will be held in her memory at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Newport News, VA on September 15th at 11 a.m. with refreshments to follow. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA with the love of her life, MG Jeff Mathis III, USA, Ret. at a date to be determined.

Memorial donations in Christine's name are requested in lieu of flowers to the "wear blue: run to remember."