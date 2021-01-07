Christopher ‘Chris' John Mota

Christopher ‘Chris' John Mota, 53. On Dec. 21, 2020 a celebration began in Heaven, as Chris's family said 'Til we meet again'. His larger-than-life personality and ever growing heart lives on in us all as he will be deeply missed.

Chris loved his Ruthie of 36 years. From their union they created three sons and his only grandson that were the highlight of Chris' world: Angelo (Katie), Orlando (Samantha), and Marcos. He cherished being papa to his grandson Jaxon. Chris is the beloved son of Julia and Jesse Mota, brother to Lisa (Shane), brother Anthony (Jackie), uncle to Kimberlee, Ashlee, Lindsee (Dustin) and Sydnee, Alycia, Kynzie, nephews Darius, Thayer, Dylan, Aidan, Sam, Benito, and Micheal. He has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

A celebration of Chris's life will be at Faith Chapel Saturday Jan. 9, 9 a.m., use the Broadwater access. For those who cannot attend please go online to Dahl Funeral Chapel Website, and click on Chris's obituary it will be streaming at the same time as the service.