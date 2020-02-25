Christopher David Evans
Christopher David Evans was born on August 20, 1976 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and passed away on Feb. 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; children Redel and Baylee; parents, Mike and JoAnne; and siblings, Patrick and Leslie. He was well known as a father and a dedicated professional in Law Enforcement in Montana.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Faith Chapel on Shiloh Rd. Donations can be made to the Chris Evans Memorial Fund at: https://gofundme.com/f/chris-evans-probation-amp-parole-memroial. For a full obituary and to share memories and condolences please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

Service information

Feb 29
Memorial
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
Faith Chapel
517 Shiloh Rd
Billings, MT 59106
