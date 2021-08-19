Christopher John Zimmerman

Christopher John Zimmerman passed away August 14, 2021, in Billings. Chris was born August 8, 1979, in Billings to Greg and Mary Zimmerman. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1998 and attended Montana State, Bozeman. He then followed his dad's and granddad's footsteps working for several years in the retail hardware business in Billings. Chris later started 20/20 Property Inspections, a business he continued to manage until his passing.

Chris was an avid outdoorsman and would drop anything to go fishing, hunting, rafting, or skiing. He was always at home in the mountains or on the water. Chris was very proud to call Montana home and especially enjoyed showing someone a secret spot or new trail. Chris had an infectious smile and laugh that will be missed by his many friends and his family. He left us much too soon. We love you Chris and will miss you so much.

Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Judy Zimmerman; grandfather, Verlin Hansen; step-grandfather Mathias Prom, his uncle Ron Zimmerman, and his faithful yellow lab, Murphy. He is survived by his parents, Greg and Mary (Hansen) Zimmerman and his brother Josh, of Billings; grandmother Lynn (Hansen) Prom, Fargo, ND, uncle Tim Hansen, Houston, TX, aunts Deb (Bruce) Beck, Lexington, KY, Patty (Jon) Johnson, Wadena, and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Faith Chapel, Billings. Memorials in Chris's name may be made to Camp on the Boulder (via Faith Chapel Church) or Billings TrailNet.