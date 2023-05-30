BILLINGS - Christopher Russell Angwin passed away privately May 27, 2023, at age 52. Chris was an avid hobbyist and outdoorsman whose favorite things to do were cooking and riding his motorcycles.
A celebration and remembrance of Chris's life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at American Legion Post 4, 1540 Broadwater Ave.
Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
