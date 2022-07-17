Chuck Hoagland

Chuck Hoagland passed unexpectedly on June 25 in Medford, Oregon. He was a titan of his extended family, who will miss him greatly. He was born in Berkeley in 1928, where he lived there until adulthood, graduating with a degree in Chemistry from UC Berkeley, where his father Dennis Hoagland worked. He joined the Air Force during the Korean War before moving to work briefly at Tide Water in Martinez, California. He finished his graduate education at the University of Colorado Boulder, starting a life-long career in pharmacy. He married Grace Cameron in 1954 and raised his family in San Diego, Eureka, and Santa Rosa. He was a retail pharmacist in California for almost 30 years before joining the pharmacy team at Napa State Hospital for 30 more years, where he worked until he retired when he was 86 years and moved to Medford.

Chuck loved to run, a daily habit he started in his 30s. He ran 25 marathons and 50+ shorter runs, finishing his last race at age 90 in Kenwood, California. He was a family man, spending much time with his brothers, sons and grandsons, and he loved camping, hiking, and swimming. Outside work hours, he attended school most of his life, receiving a teaching credential and completing law school. At home he spent hours each week studying the latest in pharmacy.

He retired with Grace, his wife of 68 years, at the Rogue Valley Manor in Medford. Even in retirement, he taught pharmacy classes at Olli, worked out at the gym almost daily, and kept up on sports and the news. He is survived by Grace, his brother Albert (Janine), sons Steve and David (Joyce), daughter Lauri (John), and grandsons Cameron (Erika) and Linden Fowler. He had two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hadley.

In lieu of flowers, please give in his honor to Health Care for All Oregon, an organization striving to bring equitable health care to all residents of Oregon. The family will have a private graveside service in California, and a memorial service will be held at the Manor.