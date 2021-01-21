Cindy Hanewald

Cindy Hanewald passed away at the age of 67, on Jan. 19, 2021. Born April 30, 1953 in Dickinson, she treated all she crossed in the city of Billings with kindness as if it were as small as her family's ranch community of Manning, ND. She lived a fulfilling life as a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She filled her days crafting, baking, and letter-writing. Cindy loved to share stories of her family who she so deeply adored.

She is survived by her husband Jack, daughter Jennifer Birladeanu (Adrien), son Jay, grandchildren Ethan and Joanna, siblings Roberta Fritz (Gary), Patricia Simpfenderfer (Will), Nancy Quarve (Paul), and David Watkins (Diane). Her parents Jeff and Mary as well as her brother Gerald and son Christopher David welcome her to the Kingdom of Heaven. Her loving presence will be dearly missed.

The casket will be open for visitation on Friday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home in Billings. She will then be taken home to Manning for services. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, from 2-5 p.m. at Ladbury Funeral Home in Dickinson, ND. Funeral Services will be Monday, at 11 a.m., at St, Joseph Catholic Church in Killdeer with burial to follow in Manning, ND. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to share condolences with family.