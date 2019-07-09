On the morning of July 4 our Lord brought Cindy home. Cindy had an incredible lust for life, nothing would get her down. She had a kind heart and a loving soul which touched everyone she met, as well as great sense of humor. She loved being outdoors, whether it was grooming her flowers, working the garden, or just plain lounging in the sun. Cindy loved camping, but it had to be by flowing water for the soothing effect. Family was number one, especially her grandchildren. Cindy is survived by her husband Karl, three lovely daughters and their families: Michelle and Thadeus Wolff, daughter Grace; Rebecca Warchola and Damon Hess, sons Xavier, Bo, Nathan, and Trent; Heidi and Kelley Verdon, son Connor, daughters Kaitlyn and Makayla. As well as brother Randy Moore and family, brother Scott Moore and family and the Gary Nick family. There will be a celebration of life starting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Hazen household in Shepherd everyone who knew the family is welcome. In lieu of flowers please donate to Relay for Life.
Find an Obituary
Submit an Obituary
The deadline to submit an obituary is 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for publication the following day and 2 p.m. Friday for publication Saturday through Monday. We are closed on major holidays. Obituaries submitted by family members or loved ones are accepted pending proper verification of the death.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
406-248-4409
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.