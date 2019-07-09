{{featured_button_text}}

On the morning of July 4 our Lord brought Cindy home. Cindy had an incredible lust for life, nothing would get her down. She had a kind heart and a loving soul which touched everyone she met, as well as great sense of humor. She loved being outdoors, whether it was grooming her flowers, working the garden, or just plain lounging in the sun. Cindy loved camping, but it had to be by flowing water for the soothing effect. Family was number one, especially her grandchildren. Cindy is survived by her husband Karl, three lovely daughters and their families: Michelle and Thadeus Wolff, daughter Grace; Rebecca Warchola and Damon Hess, sons Xavier, Bo, Nathan, and Trent; Heidi and Kelley Verdon, son Connor, daughters Kaitlyn and Makayla. As well as brother Randy Moore and family, brother Scott Moore and family and the Gary Nick family. There will be a celebration of life starting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Hazen household in Shepherd everyone who knew the family is welcome. In lieu of flowers please donate to Relay for Life.

