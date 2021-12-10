Cindy Johnson

Cindy Schraudner Johnson passed away Dec. 6, 2021. She was born to Herman and Opal Schraudner on Oct. 3, 1952. She grew up on the family ranch, graduated from Broadview High School, and earned her Master's Degree in Education from EMC. She had several teaching jobs in MT and WY. On Oct. 23, 1993, she married Michael Johnson. Cindy's personality and zest for life matched her favorite color, red. She had a huge heart and endless love for children. She will be greatly missed.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and brother David. She is survived by her husband Mike; daughters Peggy (Ryan Lawson) and Molly (John Reas); grandchildren Tehya, Trey, Keagan, Kellan, and Kole; siblings Coleen Badgett, Gary Schraudner, Don Schraudner (Sonya); cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, followed by interment in the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. Donations can be made in honor of Cindy to Broadview Community Center, or memorial of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel.