 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cindy Johnson
0 entries

Cindy Johnson

  • 0
Cindy Johnson

Cindy Schraudner Johnson passed away Dec. 6, 2021. She was born to Herman and Opal Schraudner on Oct. 3, 1952. She grew up on the family ranch, graduated from Broadview High School, and earned her Master's Degree in Education from EMC. She had several teaching jobs in MT and WY. On Oct. 23, 1993, she married Michael Johnson. Cindy's personality and zest for life matched her favorite color, red. She had a huge heart and endless love for children. She will be greatly missed.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and brother David. She is survived by her husband Mike; daughters Peggy (Ryan Lawson) and Molly (John Reas); grandchildren Tehya, Trey, Keagan, Kellan, and Kole; siblings Coleen Badgett, Gary Schraudner, Don Schraudner (Sonya); cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, followed by interment in the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. Donations can be made in honor of Cindy to Broadview Community Center, or memorial of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News