Cindy May of Crystal River, FL, formerly of Billings and Park City, MT, passed away October 2, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Cindy, born on August 17, 1948, in Napa, California, was one of five children of Patricia Clark.

Cindy met John May, while living with her family at Schillings Air Force Base. She was a senior at Salina High School and John, a freshman at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, as well as assistant manager of the local Pizza Hut. They were married in 1967.

Their son, Donald Patrick May of Billings, MT was born in Washington D.C. Their daughter Janel May Boshoff was born in Virginia Beach, VA.

Cindy was a graphic designer, real estate agent, and a toy store owner in the Greater Billings area. She not only played bridge, but also organized bridge tournaments. She was a member of the Park City United Methodist Church.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 55 years, her son, Don May (Cindy Diane), and children, Stephanie, and Chase, Billings, MT. She is also survived by daughter, Janel May Boshoff (Carlo), and grandsons, Tiaan and Johannes, Crystal River, FL.