Cindy Reid

Cindy was born March 21, 1961 in Phoenix, Arizona, the oldest of six children born to Edward and Mary Cooke. She graduated Salutatorian of the class of 1979 from North High School in Phoenix. Her childhood was somewhat nomadic as the family moved over 20 times in her youth. She attended BYU and the University of Utah majoring in accounting. Cindy participated in collegiate track for two years at BYU.

Cindy worked as a legal secretary from 1985-1992 and was the Custer County Treasurer from 1992-1994. She then became the General and Financial Manager for the various businesses that the couple owned. Cindy was a track coach from 1983-2015 at Washington Middle School and Custer County District High School, and she also coached her daughters' youth softball and basketball teams. She was an avid runner and sports fan; she never missed a game or event her children were in and somehow put up with her traveling partners no matter how far they traveled. She has been a committee member for countless organizations including: Custer County Advisory for VMAC, Board of Directors for the Area Chamber of Commerce, Holy Rosary Hospital Advisory Committee, Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl, Director of Row Run and Ride Series, Catechist for Sacred Heart Parish from 1997-2001, Pianist at Sacred Heart from 2007-2019. She also taught religious education for Sacred Heart Parish when her children were young, and she had been a member of St. Therese Circle since 2018. She has been awarded several awards for community service, including a nomination for the Congressional Record of Honor for community service from Senator Daines.