Cindy Reid

Cynthia ‘Cindy' Evoline Reid passed away on March 31, 2021 at her home in Miles City, Montana, surrounded by her family.
Cindy was born March 21, 1961 in Phoenix, Arizona, the oldest of six children born to Edward and Mary Cooke. She graduated Salutatorian of the class of 1979 from North High School in Phoenix. Her childhood was somewhat nomadic as the family moved over 20 times in her youth. She attended BYU and the University of Utah majoring in accounting. Cindy participated in collegiate track for two years at BYU.
Cindy met Kelly Reid in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the couple was married on July 16, 1981. They returned to Miles City in 1982 where they were involved in numerous businesses and adventures. From this union four children were born: Lacey, Brandy, Brooke and Dalton.
Cindy worked as a legal secretary from 1985-1992 and was the Custer County Treasurer from 1992-1994. She then became the General and Financial Manager for the various businesses that the couple owned. Cindy was a track coach from 1983-2015 at Washington Middle School and Custer County District High School, and she also coached her daughters' youth softball and basketball teams. She was an avid runner and sports fan; she never missed a game or event her children were in and somehow put up with her traveling partners no matter how far they traveled. She has been a committee member for countless organizations including: Custer County Advisory for VMAC, Board of Directors for the Area Chamber of Commerce, Holy Rosary Hospital Advisory Committee, Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl, Director of Row Run and Ride Series, Catechist for Sacred Heart Parish from 1997-2001, Pianist at Sacred Heart from 2007-2019. She also taught religious education for Sacred Heart Parish when her children were young, and she had been a member of St. Therese Circle since 2018. She has been awarded several awards for community service, including a nomination for the Congressional Record of Honor for community service from Senator Daines.
On April 10, 2010, Cindy was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). In July 2010, she received a stem cell transplant. In the last 11 years, Cindy had experienced many setbacks and was hospitalized numerous times, but she faced each new challenge with unwavering courage, strength and optimism.
In 2011, with her friend Rosa Neese, who was also a cancer patient, Cindy co-founded Wake Up and Lace Up, a charitable organization that financially assists residents of Eastern Montana with travel and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the treatment of cancer or other major medical illnesses or conditions. Wake Up and Lace Up has helped over 350 Eastern Montana residents to date. Wake Up and Lace Up is considered one of Cindy's greatest achievements.
Cindy is preceded in her death by her father Edward Cooke. She is survived by her husband Kelly; daughters Lacey (David) Grant of Madison, Wisconsin; Brandy (William) Phair of Miles City, Montana; Brooke (Mitch) Speer of South Bend, Indiana; son Dalton of Dickinson, North Dakota; and grandchildren Kennedy and Aubrey Phair and Collin and Carter Grant. She is also survived by her mother Mary Cooke and siblings Connie (William) Lawrence; Damon Cooke; Darrin (Jill) Cooke; Daniel (Linda) Cooke; Carolyn Gates, and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, out-laws and relatives too many to mention.
Family will receive friends on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Rosary and Vigil to follow at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart School Gymnasium. Rite of Committal will follow at the Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wake Up & Lace Up (107 Balsam Drive, Miles City, MT 59301).
