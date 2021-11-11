Claire Donlin (Studer) Chouinard peacefully passed into heaven on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the age of 91.

Claire was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Oct. 1, 1930. In Claire's early years, she lived along the highways while her father was building roads in North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. The family would winter in Florida. Claire attended first grade while living in Great Falls. She completed second through eighth grade at Fratt Memorial School and graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1948. She attended college at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota, and graduated in 1952.

After graduation, Claire traveled to Europe. She spent most of her money on a new sewing machine she purchased in Italy and had it shipped back to the States. She taught elementary school in Excelsior, Minnesota; South Bend, Indiana; and Minneapolis.

On July 7, 1956, Claire married the love of her life at St. Patrick's Church. Larry and Claire resided in Minnesota until they moved back to Billings in 1959, where Claire lived for the remainder of her life. They were married for 62 years before Larry's passing.