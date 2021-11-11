Claire Donlin (Studer) Chouinard peacefully passed into heaven on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the age of 91.
Claire was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Oct. 1, 1930. In Claire's early years, she lived along the highways while her father was building roads in North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. The family would winter in Florida. Claire attended first grade while living in Great Falls. She completed second through eighth grade at Fratt Memorial School and graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1948. She attended college at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota, and graduated in 1952.
After graduation, Claire traveled to Europe. She spent most of her money on a new sewing machine she purchased in Italy and had it shipped back to the States. She taught elementary school in Excelsior, Minnesota; South Bend, Indiana; and Minneapolis.
On July 7, 1956, Claire married the love of her life at St. Patrick's Church. Larry and Claire resided in Minnesota until they moved back to Billings in 1959, where Claire lived for the remainder of her life. They were married for 62 years before Larry's passing.
Claire was active in parish council, CCD, many advisory boards in the Billings area, and was a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul. She was actively involved in her children's lives through her support at their sporting activities, as boy and girl scout leaders and 4H leaders. Claire retired from Floberg Realtors, where she served as Senior Vice President and Broker. Claire met weekly in her home with the Joyous Rosary Group for over 30 years, praying the rosary.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Larry; her parents, Ralph Cecelia Studer; sister Mary Scherger; and brother Dean Studer. Claire is survived by her brother, Ralph Studer of Billings; three children, Ann, Laurie and Tara, their spouse; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews whom she wholeheartedly adored.
We would like to extend our deepest thanks to Russell Murray Hospice of El Reno, Oklahoma, for their love, care, attention and peace they provided us and Claire during this process.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Billings Catholic School Foundation at PO Box 31158, Billings, MT 59107.
