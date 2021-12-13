Claire Overfelt (B. 1935) departed for Cowboy Heaven on Dec. 8, 2021, at the age of 86. His bold, daring, and independent personality is attributed to having been raised north of Big Timber by his father Leo Overfelt, rancher and former Sheriff of Big Timber and his mother Clara (Drivdahl) Overfelt, who was a founding member and President of the National Cowgirls Association. As the youngest of three boys, Claire's older brothers were his inspiration and set the bar high. Lee Overfelt was a successful lawyer and Dr. Marvin Overfelt had a medical practice in Colorado.

At the age of five, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana where Claire attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Great Falls High School. During high school, due to his fearless and confident cowboy spirit he was a Golden Glove Boxer and Rodeo Champion in bareback riding and calf roping. After graduating high school, he went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts in History degree at the University of Montana. He became a high school teacher in Helena, Montana but with an ambitious soul he returned to the state's only law school in Missoula, Montana and obtained a juris doctorate, one of only 33 lawyers to graduate in 1968. He returned to Great Falls, where he successfully practiced from 1968 to 2018 and was ranked one of the top 10 trial lawyers in Montana. He was a fierce debater in the court room and won cases for 1,000's of clients over the years.