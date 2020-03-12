Clara Beatrice Goodman

Clara 'Bea' Goodman passed March 10, 2020. Bea was the wife of the late Herbert Goodman and was born to Frank and Cecelia Myer (deceased). She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Gordon and Melissa Goodman of Loveland, Colorado, and their sons Matthew and Christopher; son Dr. Stuart Goodman of Billings, Montana, as well as his sons Sebastian and Schuyler Goodman and Schuyler's wife Melissa and their children.

Clara graduated from Millville High School in New Jersey and attended Temple University. She worked in the retail jewelry business for much of her life, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After retirement, Bea volunteered at the Kivel Geriatric Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. She was also on the board of the Palm Beach County Library System and of a condominium complex. Clara was a loving but independent soul.

Clara will be interred with her late husband in West Palm Beach, Florida. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

