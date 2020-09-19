Clara Cecil Still

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clara Still passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, in Billings. She was born on Aug. 9, 1916, the sixth of nine children, to Carl and Martha (Duray) Miske, in Rose County, Minnesota. As a child, she moved to Wibaux with her family.

Clara wanted to be a telephone operator, and worked as a waitress in North Dakota and Montana. She worked for Boeing during the war, living in Seattle. After that, she went to work for Bell Telephone company. Clara undertook many jobs and did well in all of them. She was married to Merton Still in 1951 at the St. Peters Church in Wibaux. They were married for 55 years.

She moved to South Dakota and began living a farm life. She kept busy with church activities, Ladies VFW Auxiliary and working as a Senior Center volunteer. Her hobbies included painting ceramics, gardening, playing bingo and other games, and dancing. After her retirement, she returned to Montana, moving to Billings. She enjoyed a quiet and relaxing life there.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers and five sisters.

A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Bernard's Parish, 226 Wicks Lane in Billings.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com