Clara Cecil Still

Clara Still passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, in Billings. She was born on Aug. 9, 1916, the sixth of nine children, to Carl and Martha (Duray) Miske, in Rose County, Minnesota. As a child, she moved to Wibaux with her family.
Clara wanted to be a telephone operator, and worked as a waitress in North Dakota and Montana. She worked for Boeing during the war, living in Seattle. After that, she went to work for Bell Telephone company. Clara undertook many jobs and did well in all of them. She was married to Merton Still in 1951 at the St. Peters Church in Wibaux. They were married for 55 years.
She moved to South Dakota and began living a farm life. She kept busy with church activities, Ladies VFW Auxiliary and working as a Senior Center volunteer. Her hobbies included painting ceramics, gardening, playing bingo and other games, and dancing. After her retirement, she returned to Montana, moving to Billings. She enjoyed a quiet and relaxing life there.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers and five sisters.
A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Bernard's Parish, 226 Wicks Lane in Billings.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.