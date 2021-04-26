Clara May (Loyning) Allen

Jan. 13, 1926 - April 23, 2021

Gone from our sight...that is all.

Mom's battle with dementia along with a recent fall did not diminish her spunky spirit, the twinkle in her eye or her beautiful smile. Oh she was witty to the end with a plethora of ‘sayisms' and sass. She so loved her family, friends, faith and country.

We rejoice as we imagine a sheep wagon; her flock of sheep in God's paradise of lush green grass, poppies, hollyhocks and beautiful rocks!

Mom was born to Bernt Paulson ‘Ben' and Clara Ruth (Bent) Loyning. Her childhood years were spent on a sheep ranch at the base of the Pryor Mountains near Warren, Montana. She graduated from Bridger High School, attended the University of Montana and Billings Business College becoming a whiz at ‘short hand' and dictation; such beautiful handwriting which was her trademark.

In 1946, Clara caught the eye of a very handsome young Marine…that being Demorise Edward Allen. After a brief courtship and some fancy dancing they were married on her 21st birthday and began making their home south of Belfry on the Clark's Fork!