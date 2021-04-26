Clara May (Loyning) Allen
Jan. 13, 1926 - April 23, 2021
Gone from our sight...that is all.
Mom's battle with dementia along with a recent fall did not diminish her spunky spirit, the twinkle in her eye or her beautiful smile. Oh she was witty to the end with a plethora of ‘sayisms' and sass. She so loved her family, friends, faith and country.
We rejoice as we imagine a sheep wagon; her flock of sheep in God's paradise of lush green grass, poppies, hollyhocks and beautiful rocks!
Mom was born to Bernt Paulson ‘Ben' and Clara Ruth (Bent) Loyning. Her childhood years were spent on a sheep ranch at the base of the Pryor Mountains near Warren, Montana. She graduated from Bridger High School, attended the University of Montana and Billings Business College becoming a whiz at ‘short hand' and dictation; such beautiful handwriting which was her trademark.
In 1946, Clara caught the eye of a very handsome young Marine…that being Demorise Edward Allen. After a brief courtship and some fancy dancing they were married on her 21st birthday and began making their home south of Belfry on the Clark's Fork!
A family of four soon followed...sons, Demorise Jr., Paul Christopher, Jim Dean and Sharon Lee. A move in 1967 to Garneill, MT meant trading row crop and hay irrigation for dry land farming. It is there mom flourished in her Judith Gap, Buffalo and Moore communities as a homemaker, volunteer and patriot. She and dad were both immersed in various organizations. In her late ‘80's' she was busy delivering Meals on Wheels to the ‘old people!' She was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Award in 2005 and celebrated 50 years in the American Legion Auxiliary.
Grandma treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with the littles calling her ‘Gigi.' Grandma was our hero, hard working from sun up to sundown, the ever ready energetic, gopher hunting, bum lamb raising caregiver, cinnamon roll making chef extraordinaire!
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Demorise; brothers, Paul, Sam and George Loyning; and grandson Chester Eben Allen. Survivors are her children, Demorise (Fran) Allen, Sharon (Bob) Nose, Paul Allen, and Jim (Patty) Allen; grandchildren, Katie, Tyler (Kristi), Eben (Kelsey), C.J. (Vonna), Andrew, Jamie (Andrew) and Allie (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Madison, Olivia, Owen, Elijah, Emerson, Liam, Leo, Penelope, Rory and Finley; sister, Janice Lehman; sister-in-law, Bonnie Loyning; and numerous wonderful nieces, nephews and greats!
For those who loved her…thank you! She was blessed beyond words, as were we!
Thank you to the caring hands at Billings Clinic, St, John's and The Crossings!
Viewing will be held at Creel Funeral Home, Friday, April 30, 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at church. Celebration of Life will be at Judith Gap Methodist Church, Saturday, May 1, 2 p.m. with interment to follow at the Judith Gap Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to the Judith Gap Auxiliary and/or American Legion, P.O. Box 177, Judith Gap, MT 59453, Judith Gap Methodist Church, c/o Lorraine Peterson, 501 Peterson Ranch Ln., Buffalo, MT 59418 or the Moore Women's Club, c/o Linda Barthol, 495 Powerhouse Rd., Lewistown, MT 59457.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Clara's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
