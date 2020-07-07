Clara Unruh, 78, of Billings was born April 27, 1942 in Wibaux, the daughter of Marnie and Viola Cowee. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, July 5, 2020.
On Oct. 3, 1958, Clara married Lanny Unruh, the love of her life, in Glendive and together they had three daughters. Clara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She leaves behind her daughters, Kammy Johnson, Lani (Jim) Wyse and Tonni (Brad) Zuroff; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters; a brother; several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.
Clara will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitations will begin Thursday at Smith Downtown Chapel. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment to follow at Mountview Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family and a more complete obituary is available at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Service information
9:00AM-7:00PM
925 S. 27th Street
Billings, MT 59101
9:00AM-12:45PM
925 S. 27th Street
Billings, MT 59101
1:00PM
925 South 27th Street
BILLINGS, MT 59101
