Clarence Bruno Vogt passed away on Oct. 18, 2021 in Billings, Montana. He was born Feb. 22, 1967 to Harold Herman Vogt and Diana Elizabeth Vogt (Smiley) in Chicago, Illinois.

Throughout Clarence's life, he lived in Chicago, Denver, and Billings. He served our country for four years in the Air Force and worked as an entrepreneur in the transportation industry.

Clarence was a faithful Catholic and loved going to church. He also enjoyed weightlifting, movies, and work.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and sister Theresa S. Fenner.

Clarence is survived by his fiancé Shannon Moulton; sons: William, Elliot, and Eric; daughter Dianna; brother Harold and Elliott; sister Charlene; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Billings, Montana.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.