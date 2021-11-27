Clarence “Clancy” Ibach, 80, loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly on May 21, 2021.
Clancy was born on May 22, 1940, in Strasburg, N.D., to Frank and Margaret Ibach. He was from a family of five brothers and seven sisters. The family moved to Billings in 1945. Clancy attended school at Taft, Garfield, and Senior, and in 1963 was drafted into the U.S. Army. Clancy was a jack of all trades and worked at Goodies Spud Chips, Yellowstone Dairy, Charbonneau Construction, Ramsey Construction, and retired from COP Construction in 2003.
Clancy married Sharon Fuller in 1960. Together, they had two children: Mark and Kim. They were later divorced.
Clancy was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Sharon, his parents, five brothers, Steve, Al, Frank, Clem, and Bobby; three sisters, Betty Daubert, Lorraine Walter, and Margie Dahrling.
He is survived by his son, Mark (Dina) Ibach of Bozeman; daughter Kim (Elliot) Bertrand of Billings, four grandchildren, Tom, Tanner, Ashley, and Haley; four sisters, Katie Eastlick, Alvina (Jack) Stenger, Florence Harrington, and Darlene (Matt) Volz; a very special friend, Helen “Lena”, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clancy was an extremely hard worker who instilled the strongest work ethic into his two children. Clancy was a man of few words but when he spoke, you knew it was genuine and from the heart. He was very skilled and could build just about anything. This included the family home, garage, and barn that he built in Pompey's Pillar in 1974.
Clancy was unselfish in every sense of the word and would always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it and expected nothing in return. His two children meant the world to him and he followed them around with all of their sporting events when they were young, and was very involved in youth rodeo. He could be found behind a chute, pulling a bull rope, or behind a tractor at almost any YRA rodeo. Once Clancy turned 40, that qualified him to participate in the National Old Timer's Rodeo Association, which he tried his luck at riding bulls. He also had a liking for horse racing and owned a few horses over the years. He will be deeply missed by his family and the many, many friends who knew him. Dad, we will miss your jokes, pranks, and that special laugh that made everyone else laugh.
A celebration of Clancy's life was held in Miles City in July. Family and friends will set his ashes free in the spring.
