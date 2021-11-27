Clarence 'Clancy' Ibach

Clancy was unselfish in every sense of the word and would always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it and expected nothing in return. His two children meant the world to him and he followed them around with all of their sporting events when they were young, and was very involved in youth rodeo. He could be found behind a chute, pulling a bull rope, or behind a tractor at almost any YRA rodeo. Once Clancy turned 40, that qualified him to participate in the National Old Timer's Rodeo Association, which he tried his luck at riding bulls. He also had a liking for horse racing and owned a few horses over the years. He will be deeply missed by his family and the many, many friends who knew him. Dad, we will miss your jokes, pranks, and that special laugh that made everyone else laugh.