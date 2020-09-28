Clarence ‘Cowboy' Robinson
Clarence ‘Cowboy' Robinson passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Billings, Mont. Clarence was born in Glasgow, Mont., in 1943. He served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1965, until his retirement as a master chief boatswain mate (E9) in 1987.
Memorial service will be Tuesday Sept 29, at 11 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings Montana. Complete obituary will be posted on the website of Heights Family Funeral Home in Billings, Mont.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.