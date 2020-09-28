 Skip to main content
Clarence 'Cowboy' Robinson
Clarence ‘Cowboy' Robinson passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Billings, Mont. Clarence was born in Glasgow, Mont., in 1943. He served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1965, until his retirement as a master chief boatswain mate (E9) in 1987.

Memorial service will be Tuesday Sept 29, at 11 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings Montana. Complete obituary will be posted on the website of Heights Family Funeral Home in Billings, Mont.

