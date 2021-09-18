Clarence Eugene Iverson

The world lost one of its best Grandpas on Sept. 13th. Clarence Eugene (Clancy) Iverson was born in Williston, ND, on Jan. 14, 1944, to Ida and Clarence N. Iverson. He was a wonderful, kind and good man. He loved Mustang's baseball and attended regularly with his grandkids. He loved hard work and believed that all work should be done well. He loved antique cars and loved owning and driving one. He loved his country and was a true patriot. He especially loved his family. He loved his wife, Jan (O'Connor) and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved them all and was so proud of the kind and wonderful adults they had become. He cherished every moment with them.