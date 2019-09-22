Clarence Fred Kostenko age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, surrounded by his family. Clarence was born on August 1, 1949 in Thermopolis, Wyoming, a son of Clarence and Alice Kostenko. After his father’s death, the family moved to Lovell, Wyoming where Clarence was raised and graduated from Lovell High School. He joined the Army and was overseas for three years.
When Clarence returned from the service, he moved to Billings and worked at a truck stop and then with Lovell Clay Products. In 1972 he married Wanda Roeder and began a career with the City of Billings Solid Waste Department, working his way up through the ranks to become a solid waste supervisor and the landfill manager. Clarence loved his job and enjoyed the people of Billings. He retired after 32 years to be with his wife who had cancer. Wanda passed away in 2018.
Clarence loved to fish, hunt, shoot archery, and travel across the country.
He is survived by two sons, Brad Kostenko of Billings and Brian (Chelsie) Kostenko of Port Orchard, Wash.; two grandchildren, Corbin and Roslyn Kostenko; and a sister, Beverly (Mark) Spurgin of Gernsey, Wyo.
Visitation will start 9:00 a.m., Wednesday. The Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Smith Downtown Chapel., 925 So. 27th St.
Interment with military honors to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
