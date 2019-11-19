{{featured_button_text}}

Clarence J. Perkins, 73, of Billings passed away Nov. 16. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at Cremation and Funeral Gallery.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries