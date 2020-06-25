× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarence Ketterling

Nov. 6, 1932 — June 22, 2020

Clarence Ketterling (Mr. K), 87, passed away June 22, 2020, in Billings following a recent hip surgery.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1932, in Wishek, North Dakota, to Edwin and Martha (Sayler) Ketterling. As a young man, he moved to Billings to live with an aunt and uncle and to find employment. He later married, raised his family and enjoyed Billings and Montana the majority of his life.

He began work for Yellowstone County in 1951 and retired 34 years later as the Superintendent of the Road and Bridge Department. He was well known and respected for his hard work ethic and sense of humor.

In 1977, he married Eloras Bailey. Following their retirement, they enjoyed traveling and he took great pride in his home and the accomplishments of his sons, Al and Mike Ketterling.