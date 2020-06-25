Clarence Ketterling
Nov. 6, 1932 — June 22, 2020
Clarence Ketterling (Mr. K), 87, passed away June 22, 2020, in Billings following a recent hip surgery.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1932, in Wishek, North Dakota, to Edwin and Martha (Sayler) Ketterling. As a young man, he moved to Billings to live with an aunt and uncle and to find employment. He later married, raised his family and enjoyed Billings and Montana the majority of his life.
He began work for Yellowstone County in 1951 and retired 34 years later as the Superintendent of the Road and Bridge Department. He was well known and respected for his hard work ethic and sense of humor.
In 1977, he married Eloras Bailey. Following their retirement, they enjoyed traveling and he took great pride in his home and the accomplishments of his sons, Al and Mike Ketterling.
Mr. K is survived by his wife, Eloras; son Mike (Nomie) Ketterling of Eaton, Colorado; grandsons Pete (Lea) Ketterling and Aaron Ketterling; stepson Randy (Barb) Bailey; brothers Pastor Marvin Ketterling and Will (Shirley) Ketterling; sisters Violet Meidinger, Darlene Weldele and Donna Held; as well as many nieces and nephews. His was preceded in death by his parents; son Al Ketterling; brothers Floyd Ketterling and Robert Ketterling; and stepson Craig (Vickie) Bailey.
He will be greatly missed as a husband, dad and friend.
We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Billings Clinic ICU and Advanced Care Hospital for their loving care of Mr. K.
A Celebration of Life is planned for later in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Meals on Wheels agency. Friends may send their condolences to Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary at www.michelottisawyers.com.
